FIFA WC 2022: Homecoming of Champions – Argentina Players Land in Buenos Aires

The members of the Argentina national football team, who conquered the world only a couple of days ago, landed in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 December. The winners of FIFA World Cup 2022 were given treated to a hero’s welcome by thousands of fans, who had started gathering near the Ezeiza International Airport since Monday.

Captain Lionel Messi was the first to deboard the flight, holding the coveted prize in his hands. Accompanying him was the team’s inspirational head coach, Lionel Scaloni, walking ahead of the bunch that made history by beating France on penalties in the final.