Europa League 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming: Where To Watch Juventus vs Sevilla

Juventus will square off against Sevilla in the first leg game of the UEFA Europa League semifinals. Sevilla defeated Manchester United in the quarterfinals while Juventus beat Sporting to reach the top four.

After becoming victorious in the Champions League in 1995-96 season, Juventus has not won any European football trophy. Sevilla, on the other hand, perfumed better in the Manchester United quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League. The Manchester United was thrashed by 3-0 in the second leg of the quarter-final tie by the Spanish side.

Let's read about Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semifinal date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.