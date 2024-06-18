Euro 2024: Ivan Schranz Goal Helps Slovakia Stun Belgium 1-0 on Debut

Slovakia beat Belgium
Image: X
Slovakia made a sensational European championship debut by stunning Belgium 1-0 in their opening match in Group E in Euro 2024 on Monday.
An early Ivan Schranz goal was enough for Slovakia to beat Belgium, placed third in the FIFA Rankings, in an entertaining game full of missed chances.
Belgium started strongly, with Jeremy Doku immediately showing his skills, his superb solo run ending with Romelu Lukaku having the first chance of the game which was kept out by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Schranz was just as well-positioned on the other side of the pitch only minutes later, volleying in the opener from a rebound following Koen Casteels' initial save from Juraj Kucka.
Belgium struggled to react, with Stanislav Lobotka controlling the tempo of the game, and Slovakia's high press worked wonders for large spells of the match.
Finally, when Dubravka was beaten, David Hancko saved his team with a fantastic goal-line clearance to seal the three points and a memorable win for Slovakia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined