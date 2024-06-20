Euro 2024: Germany Become First Team To Enter Knockout Stage, Beat Hungary 2-0

Hungary's Barnabas Varga (19), Willi Orban (6), and Germany's Kai Havertz (7) head the ball during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday
Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan ensured hosts Germany became the first team to confirm their place in the knockout stage of Euro 2024 with a comfortable win against Hungary on Wednesday.
They now have six points from two matches with Switzerland on four, Scotland on 1 and Hungary yet to open their account. Germany found it a more difficult evening than their 5-1 win against Scotland in Matchday 1.
Julian Nagelsmann's side had enough about them to get the three points, which ensured they would at least finish as the best third-place team in the group stage.
After an even opening, Musiala became the first player to score more than once at this edition of the European Championship, adding to his strike against Scotland last week by blasting in from close range to give the hosts the lead.
Toni Kroos came close to doubling Germany's lead ten minutes into the second half but his deflected effort was clawed away by Péter Gulacsi before Barnabas Varga headed narrowly over for Hungary.
The game was effectively settled when Maximilian Mittelstädt's low cross was beautifully stroked into the net by Gundogan to make sure of Germany's place in the last 16.
