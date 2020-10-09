‘Ready for ISL’: East Bengal’s Transfer of Power Impasse Ends

An impasse between East Bengal club members and its investor, Shree Cement, has ended and the club on Thursday said that it was "delighted to have its team" in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). "Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) is delighted to have its team in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2020-21 season," the club said in a statement. "We are delighted to be part of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from 2020-2021 season," said Shree Cement Managing Director HM Bangur.

