Sporting Club in Kolkata That Maradona Visited Pays Tribute

A shockwave rippled through the neighbourhoods of Kolkata, known to be the Mecca of Indian football, following the demise of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona.
Maradona, who led Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on Wednesday, 25 November, due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the Tigre district on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Following his death, people in Kolkata turned nostalgic and many turned up at the Shreebhumi Sporting Club, which Maradona had visited during his last trip to India, to inaugurate his statue.
The Quint spoke to the legend’s fans at the ceremony as they recalled their fondest memories from their interaction with Maradona in 2017.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Published: undefined