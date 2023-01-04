Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Rousing Reception as Move to Al-Nassr Is Unveiled

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a new Al-Nassr player in front of 25,000 fans at the Mrsool Park Stadium, on Tuesday, 3 January.

The five-time Ballon D’or and five-time UEFA Champions League winner, arrives in a deal being reported as $200 million per year, making him the highest paid footballer on the planet. His contract with the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions is until the summer of 2025.