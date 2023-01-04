Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Rousing Reception as Move to Al-Nassr Is Unveiled

Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed by Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr.
(Photo: PTI)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a new Al-Nassr player in front of 25,000 fans at the Mrsool Park Stadium, on Tuesday, 3 January.
The five-time Ballon D’or and five-time UEFA Champions League winner, arrives in a deal being reported as $200 million per year, making him the highest paid footballer on the planet. His contract with the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions is until the summer of 2025.
In his first words after joining his new club, Ronaldo said “I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me”
“I gave my word to this club; only to Al-Nassr," the Portuguese star further corroborated.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker further added "My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world, and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al-Nassr. People don’t know about the level here."
While there is discussion about the move to Saudi Arabia being curtains to Ronaldo's illustrious career, the player has claimed he is still highly competitive, and is determined to make his mark in Asia.
"It's not the end of my career in Saudi Arabia. Many people speak, but they know nothing about football. I know here the league is very competitive. I don't care about people saying things about this choice. I took my decision, I am happy”, Ronaldo said.