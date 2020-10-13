Ronaldo Tests COVID Positive While on National Duty for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced. The Quint File image of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Photo: AP) Football Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Tuesday, 13 October. The news comes two days after Ronaldo took part in Portugal's previous Nations League game against France.

The FPF said in a statement, which it has released on its website, that the Juventus forward was asymptomatic and in isolation.

The 35-year-old is the only one to test positive for COVID-19 from the squad, that’s set to play Sweden in a Nations League group game on 14 October. "Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to [coach] Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol," said the FPF.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses 100 International Goals

While Ronaldo is yet to make an official announcement, he shared a post on social media just 17 hours before the announcement, where he was seen with his teammates.

Ronaldo made history in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden in September, as the legendary footballer became the first European to score 100 international goals with the first of his two goals in the UEFA Nations League.