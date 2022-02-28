Sports World Unites Against Russia, War on Ukraine

The sports world has been united in their condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
(Photo: The Quint)
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the world shaken; reactions of worry, shock, and anger continue to filter in, demanding that Vladimir Putin stop the attack.
While that is yet to happen, the world of sport has – as expected – reacted quite strongly to the attack of Ukraine, with athletes using every platform they can to spread the message of peace.
From t-shirts under football jerseys, signing the camera lens after winning a tennis match, and an angry Instagram post to even the suspension of Putin from the Judo Federation, the theme of these reactions has centred around peace.
The men's world number 1 Daniil Medvedev, who is Russian, has been among the vocal tennis players calling for peace. "By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. … I'm all for peace… It was not easy to play and I'm happy that I managed to win the match, but it was bit of a roller-coaster day for me," he said after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in Mexico.
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera, moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday, 25 February.
Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine has fled from her native country due to the Russian invasion and is now safe in France. She left home with her younger sister and with help from her parents. Yastremska announced on social media that she was safe in France. Another Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina also took to social media to call for peace.
Retired Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has shared his support for the country’s defense forces in their fight against Russia on social media. The former world No. 31 also made a statement on Saturday, announcing that he would return to Ukraine and fight against Russia to defend his family, who are still in the country.
EPL's Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said that he would be handing over the daily functioning of the club to trustees in a bid to distance himself from day-to-day functioning following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, in Abramovich's statement, there was no mention or condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich said that his decision was in the best interest of the club.
Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko posted against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Instagram, "I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature." While the post was allegedly taken down, Instagram is investigating how the post got deleted without his knowledge, according British newspapers. Zinchenko also attended a protest in Manchester's St Peter's Square against the invasion.
On Thursday night, at the Europa League, Italian football team Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored against Olympiakos and revealed a message, 'No War in Ukraine,' written under his shirt while celebrating the goal.
Many teams like Barcelona, Napoli, Man City, Everton, to name a few, held up banners and in support of Ukraine, urging the war to be stopped at the earliest.
While that was on the field, off the pitch, the UEFA stripped the Russians off the men’s Champions League final this season and moved it to Paris due to the war. The UEFA has also said that no matches would be played in Russia until further notice, both international and club.
The FIFA, which reacted a few days later, has warned that Russia could be excluded from the 2022 World Cup if the situation didn't improve. For now, the FIFA has ordered Russia to play without the national flag and anthem. Countries such as Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, England, and Wales have said that their national teams will not play against Russia.
Formula 1 took a strong stand against Russia after they invaded Ukraine and said it would be impossible to have the Russian GP in Sochi. "The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," a statement posted by F1 said.
Sebastian Vettel was one of the first voices in the Formula 1 community to ask for swift action following Russia's invasion.
"My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go," he said, while talking about the Russian Grand Prix. "I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I'm sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership."
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen said: "When a country is at war, it is not right to race there."
The International Chess Federation (FIDE), following its emergency meeting on Sunday, announced its decision to ban Russia and Belarus from hosting any FIDE chess events.
It will also not be allowing players from the two countries to display their national flag or have their national anthems played at any FIDE events. The association also distanced itself from any pro-Russian or pro-war statements made by members of the chess community.
Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the international body of sport said in a statement on Sunday.
Putin, a black-belt holder, became the first Russian to be awarded the eighth dan, one of the sport's highest honours. But the IJF has now suspended Putin's role after Russia's attack.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.
The IJF also said this week that it was cancelling an event which was scheduled to be held in Russia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)