Austria Register 1st Ever Win at Euros; Defeat North Macedonia 3-1

Gregoritsch met captain David Alaba's brilliant cross with 12 minutes remaining to end North Macedonia's resistance, before Arnautovic put the result beyond doubt in the 89th minute when he rounded the opposition keeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Michael Gregoritsch goal against North Macedonia was the 700th goal in the history of the Euros.

For North Macedonia, it was a landmark moment for the veteran striker Goran Pandev, who became the competition’s 2nd oldest scorer when he found the back of the net in the 28th minute to cancel out Stefan Lainer's strike. At that point, North Macedonia were on for a historic point.

Pandev, who was making his 120th appearance 20 years after making his international debut, pounced on a defensive mix-up involving new Real Madrid signing Alaba and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and slotted in to an open goal after 28 minutes.