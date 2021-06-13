Eriksen Stable in Hospital; Sends Greetings to Denmark Teammates

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen continues to be stable and has sent his greetings to his teammates, the Denmark FA said in a statement on Sunday, the morning after his worrying collapse in Copenhagen during the match against Finland.
Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game.
One of Denmark’s most loved footballers, Eriksen was immediately given medical treatment, CPR, on the pitch before being taken to hospital.
"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," said a statement.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates. The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident. We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt greetings."
Eriksen collapsed as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half. Distressed team-mates and the match referee Anthony Taylor immediately called for help before the Denmark team surrounded him in a circle as everyone around the world waited with bated breath.
Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen said Eriksen had been unconscious when he reached the player on the pitch.
"When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse, but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR," he said.
"The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back."
