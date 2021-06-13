Sterling Gives England Perfect Start at Euros With Win vs Croatia

Traditionally slow starters at the Euros, a talented and young England made a dominant start to their 2020 European Championship campaign with a 1-0 win against Croatia in Group D at the Wembley Stadium in London. This is the first time in history that England have won their opening match of the tournament.

Raheem Sterling, who has not been in the best of form in recent weeks, scored the winner after some brilliant playmaking Kalvin Phillips.

England manager Gareth Southgate surprised a few with his selection, leaving the talented Jadon Sancho out of the squad and Jack Grealish on the bench for their opening game of the tournament. England also started without Harry Maguire, around who’s fitness and availability there is has been speculation.