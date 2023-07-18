Indian Football Teams Not Allowed to Participate in Asian Games, Once Again

Faulty 'Qualification Criteria'

The decision to exclude the Indian football team from the Asian Games, though, raises questions about the evaluation criteria employed by the IOA. While ranking plays a significant role, it is worth noting that India is not considered a footballing powerhouse in the continent. And therein should lie the argument for the AIFF.

The rankings in football create a circular process: in order to improve your rankings, you need to compete against teams ranked higher than you. However, to face those higher-ranked teams, you must participate in tournaments where they play. Unfortunately, with the IOA denying the opportunity, it becomes challenging for the Indian football teams to climb up the rankings. This decision then hampers their progress and hinders their chances of facing stronger opponents that could potentially help improve their rankings.

“I would request the Sports Ministry and the government to see football from a different prism. This is a global sport and the competition is immense. And we have been doing really well in recent times. Two years ago, if someone told me that we would beat Kuwait, I wouldn’t have believed it. But our team has done so. No one really knows how age-group football will turn out to be. But I can assure you one thing that we will be no pushovers. We have also steadily built a fan base because of our strong performances. Keeping all this in view, we should have gone to the Asian Games,” Ahmed said.