Argentina vs Uruguay Live Streaming: Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA Qualifier 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Telecast.
(Photo: mlssoccer.com)
Argentina vs Uruguay, ARG vs URU: Current world champions Argentina will clash Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, 17 November 2023. The football match will be played at La Bombonera Stadium. Argentina have been lights out in the qualifiers so far, and have won all the four games. They are leading the South American Standings with 12 points. Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi will be the most anticipated player because of his huge fanbase. He has been incredible in the current cycle with a contribution of 3 goals.
Uruguay is at second spot in the standings table with 7 points but more goals scored. Out of the 4 matches played, they won 2, lost one, and draw one. Darwin Nunez will be the center of attraction from the Uruguay side. He has a record of 2 goals and 2 assists throughout his national team’s run in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.
Let us check out the Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifier Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, and Other Details below.
Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifier will be played on Friday, 17 November 2023.
ARG vs URU FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium.
The Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 5:30 am IST.
The Argentina vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.
The ARG vs URU FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will not be live telecasted in television in India.
