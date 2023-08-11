Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: When &Where To Watch Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Final

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are all set to face each other in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final that will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tomorrow, 12 August 2023.

Both the teams have been active in the transfer market this year. Al-Nassr was the first one to strike upon European royalty after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo had a very productive beginning spell and he scored 17 goals in 23 games. But if the performance of the overall team is to be considered, there has not been much benefit. They were at the top of the league table when he had joined the team. Now, they have a chance to win their first trophy with him on the team.

Al-Hilal is the biggest rivals of Al-Nassr thus they had also tried signing his biggest rival, Lionel Messi but he decided to play for Inter Miami. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.