India vs Ireland T20 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast

India (IND) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, and Matches: Team India is all set to play against Ireland in a three match T20I Series. The India vs Ireland T20I Series 2023 will kick start from 18 August 2023. All the matches of IND vs IRE T20 Series will be played at The Village, Dublin.

The India tour of Ireland 2023 is going to be exciting for all the cricket lovers. According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the men in blue as captain for the upcoming T20 match series in Ireland.