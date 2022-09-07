AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran Quits Football Delhi President’s Post

The newly appointed secretary general of AIFF, Shaji Prabhakaran, resigned from his role as president of Football Delhi.
(Photo: Twitter/Shaji Prabhakaran)
All India Football Federation's (AIFF) newly appointed secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has resigned from Football Delhi president's post to avoid "any possible conflict of interest".
Prabhakaran, a former Regional Development Officer for FIFA in South and Central Asia, was named AIFF secretary general on 3 September, a day after former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey was elected as the president of the national federation.
"I have resigned from the post of Football Delhi president. Since I have been appointed as AIFF secretary general, I don't want any possible conflict of interest," Prabhakaran told PTI.
"I don't want any controversy or any conflict (of interest) claims," said Prabhakaran who was re-elected as Football Delhi chief in March this year.
Prabhakaran is yet to take charge as AIFF secretary general, and he said he will do it on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, vice president Sharafatullah was on Tuesday made the acting president of Football Delhi after a meeting of the state body.
