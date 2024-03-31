AIFF Official Accused of Assaulting Female Footballers Granted Bail

The AIFF elections returning officer rejected the candidature of Valanka Alemao and Manvendra Singh for the president's post.
A local court in Goa on Sunday (31 March) granted bail to Deepak Sharma, a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee, arrested for allegedly physically assaulting two women players.
Police Inspector Nikhil Palekar told IANS that Sharma was produced before court and has been granted unconditional bail.
"They have submitted a complaint stating they were physically assaulted and misbehaved by the accused person. Acting on this complaint, an FIR was registered," he said.
However, group of other women football players from the team gathered at the Mapusa police station on Saturday night and said that the allegations against Sharma were baseless.
The women football players, who came out in support of Sharma, said: "One of the complainants had moved out of the hotel room at around 11.00 pm to buy some things and when she returned, Sharma questioned her why she went out late at night in an unknown city. Over that complainant made the issue."
"We have been associated with sir (Deepak Sharma) for the last ten years but never saw him misbehaving," girls gathered at police station in support of Sharma told reporters.
Meanwhile, AIFF has constituted a three-member committee to investigate incident of alleged physical assault and harassment on women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League-2 in Goa.
"The AIFF was formally notified by players from Khad FC, participating in the IWL 2 in Goa, of certain incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on them on Friday."
"In light of these allegations, the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey called an emergent meeting of senior members of the AIFF to take stock of the situation and determine the next steps," the AIFF said in a statement on Saturday.
Earlier, Sports minister Anurag Thakur also expressed his concern on the matter, and asked the federation to take quick action to ensure safety and security of women in football.
"The Ministry of Sports has taken serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers," Anurag Thakur wrote in a post on X.
"The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority."
