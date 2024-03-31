AIFF Official Accused of Assaulting Female Footballers Granted Bail

"They have submitted a complaint stating they were physically assaulted and misbehaved by the accused person. Acting on this complaint, an FIR was registered," he said.

However, group of other women football players from the team gathered at the Mapusa police station on Saturday night and said that the allegations against Sharma were baseless.

The women football players, who came out in support of Sharma, said: "One of the complainants had moved out of the hotel room at around 11.00 pm to buy some things and when she returned, Sharma questioned her why she went out late at night in an unknown city. Over that complainant made the issue."

"We have been associated with sir (Deepak Sharma) for the last ten years but never saw him misbehaving," girls gathered at police station in support of Sharma told reporters.