Explained: Match-Fixing in Indian Football – What Is the Claim? Who Is Involved?

Indian football has been jolted by allegations of match-fixing, again. We delve into the incident.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian football, unfortunately not for the first time in history, has been jolted by accusations of match-fixing. Whilst the football fraternity faced similar challenges in 2022 and 2023, which led to probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), new revelations – including the alleged involvement of a convicted international match-fixer – have intensified the turmoil.
The Quint delves into all the major questions about the incidents, alongside claims of both complainants and defendants.
Before we talk about the most recent development, let us revisit events from the last couple of years for contextualisation.
In November 2022, the CBI initiated a probe into match-fixing allegations in Indian football, after five Indian clubs were accused of securing lucrative financial packages from shell companies. The reports claimed the alleged involvement of Wilson Raj Perumal – a name that will resurface later in this article.
In recent months, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stated that many players had reported illegal approaches from the bookies. The governing body expressed its commitment to launching an investigation, reaffirming a 'zero tolerance policy' towards malpractices like match-fixing.
Now, to the latest incident.
In the wake of the allegations, the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) convened an emergency meeting. They decided in favour of an investigation, whilst also suspending Ahbab FC till the announcement of the outcome.
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey called the incident ‘very concerning’ and assured to go to the depth of it.
The incident was subsequently discussed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) Joint Commissioner, IPS Madhur Verma, who is currently leading the probe.
Besides the DPL, I-League – India’s second division football competition – is also under the scanner.
Through a series of X posts on 3 March, Bajaj alleged that three clubs in the DPL, including Ahbab FC, are under the control of two individuals who also have had tie-ups with I-League teams as investors. He further claimed that those individuals were associated with a convicted Singapore-based match-fixed – Wilson Raj Perumal.
Speaking to The Quint, he said:
A convicted fixer who spent a year in Finnish prison, Wilson Raj Perumal gained notoriety for his involvement in numerous match-fixing incidents. In his memoir, Perumal claimed to have manipulated matches in the FIFA World Cup, alongside the Olympics.
Bajaj offers his version of how an internationally scandalous figure got involved in Indian football:
'But why Indian football?'
'How can you be certain that Perumal is involved?'
The alleged Facebook post where the exact score of an I-League match was 'predicted'. The image has not been independently verified by The Quint.
It is crucial to note that the allegations are centred around regional and second-division leagues, not the top tier of Indian football – the Indian Super League. Per Bajaj, security barriers and the already lucrative player contracts of ISL lead to bookies evading the top division.
According to the rules, any player who has been contacted for a fixing-related proposal is mandated to immediately report to the incident to his club, who are then obligated to report it to the AIFF.
Bajaj claims he has been consistently adhering to the protocol, but to no avail.
There can be many answers to this question – none with authentication. Bajaj’s version does not pass the buck to AIFF, but emphasises the need for stricter action from the police.
Notably, unlike the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which has an Anti-Corruption Unit, AIFF has to rely on the law enforcement agents.
Neither of the two individuals who have been named by Bajaj have issued a public statement. The Quint, however, reached out to one of the accused, who denied any wrongdoing.
Further, he alleged personal enmity to be at play.
