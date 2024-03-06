Explained: Match-Fixing in Indian Football – What Is the Claim? Who Is Involved?

Indian football, unfortunately not for the first time in history, has been jolted by accusations of match-fixing. Whilst the football fraternity faced similar challenges in 2022 and 2023, which led to probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), new revelations – including the alleged involvement of a convicted international match-fixer – have intensified the turmoil.

The Quint delves into all the major questions about the incidents, alongside claims of both complainants and defendants.