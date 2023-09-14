Asian Games: AIFF Announce 'New' India Squad As Major Players Remain Unavailable

The football squad for the Asian Games 2023 has been revealed
The All India Football Federation named a 17-member Indian men’s squad for the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October.
While announcing the squad, the AIFF expressed its thanks to clubs in the Indian Super League and the FSDL for coordinating with the national body for the release of players in the Asian Games.
“There have been too many things happening, both at the domestic and the international level, involving India’s National Teams, as well as the ISL clubs. While the Senior National Men’s Team successfully completed playing a series of matches, they are also awaiting to play the Asian Games, followed by Merdeka Cup, World Cup Qualifiers, and the AFC Asian Cup,” he added.
The AIFF president pointed out that things are busy on the domestic front too. The clubs are busy, not only in the top domestic league with an increased number of matches but a few clubs are also committed to playing in Asian competitions.
“We must remember that there are general elections coming, and to avoid the adverse weather conditions in certain parts of the country, we had to adjust the schedule, and shorten the domestic calendar to an extent so that these things don’t hamper the quality of the games and put unnecessary pressure on the players.
“There were situations which were unavoidable and demanded a great balancing act. It was never easy, but at the same time, I must reach out to FSDL and the clubs, thanking them for making it possible. The Indian National Team are going to the Asian Games after a nine-year gap, and it has become possible because of the active support the Indian Football received from the Government of India, especially the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” said the AIFF president.
He once again thanked the Government of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their support to Indian football and utmost cooperation.
Chaubey expressed confidence that the Indian team will perform creditably in the Asian Games and will take Indian Football forward.
Gurmeet Singh
Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Sumit Rathi
Narender Gahlot
Amarjit Singh Kiyam
Samuel James
Rahul KP
Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan
Ayush Dev Chhetri
Bryce Miranda
Azfar Noorani
Rahim Ali
Vincy Bareto
Sunil Chhetri
Rohit Danu
Gurkirat Singh
Aniket Jadhav
