FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, Squads, Players, Tickets, and More

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Here's the schedule, squads, players, tickets. teams, venues, and more.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Updated:

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, Tickets, Team Squads, and Other Details.

(Photo: fifa.com)

The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup will be played from Sunday, 20 November to Sunday, 18 December 2022 in Qatar. This is the first time ever that the FIFA World Cup tournament will be hosted by the Arab world.

All the participating teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be divided into 8 groups including - Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, Group F, Group G, and Group H.

The tournament will be played in two phases - Group Phase and Knockout phase. Group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December 2022 while as the knockout phase will start from 3 December and end on 18 December 2022.

Let's check out the full schedule, player list, teams, tickets, and other details of FIFA World Cup 2022 below.

FIFA World Cup 2022: List of Teams

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup FGroup GGroup H
QatarEnglandArgentinaFranceSpainBelgiumBrazilPortugal
EcuadorIR IranSaudi ArabiaAustraliaCosta RicaCanadaSerbiaGhana
SenegalUSAMexicoDenmarkGermanyMoroccoSwitzerlandUruguay
The NetherlandsWalesPolandTunisiaJapanCroatiaCameroonKorea Republic

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full Schedule of Matches

Here's the schedule of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.

Full Schedule of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Tickets for International and Qatar Residents - Direct Links

All the FIFA World Cup fans must follow the below-mentioned links to grab their tickets.

[access.tickets.fifa.com/pkpcontroller/wp/FWCMaint2/index_en.html?queue=05-FWC22-FCFS-PROD] (For International fans).

[access.tickets.fifa.com/pkpcontroller/wp/FWCMaint2/index_en.html?queue=05-FWC22-FCFS-PROD] (For Qatar residents).

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Number of Matches and Stadiums

The total number of matches that will be played in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is 64. All these matches will be played in the following 8 stadiums.

  • Al Bayt Stadium

  • Khalifa International Stadium

  • Al Thumama Stadium

  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

  • Lusail Stadium

  • Stadium 974

  • Education City Stadium

  • Al Janoub Stadium

Published: 16 Nov 2022,11:46 AM IST

