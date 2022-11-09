Former FIFA Chief Sepp Blatter Admits Awarding World Cup to Qatar Was a Mistake

According to the report, FIFA's executive committee voted 14-8 for Qatar to host the tournament ahead of the United States 12 years ago. Blatter blames the then-UEFA president Michel Platini for swinging the vote in Qatar's favour.



"It was a bad choice and I was responsible for that as president at the time," he said. "Thanks to the four votes of Platini and his [UEFA] team, the World Cup went to Qatar rather than the United States. It's the truth."



Blatter also said FIFA had adjusted the criteria used to select host countries in 2012 after concerns were raised about the treatment of migrant workers building World Cup stadiums in Qatar.



"Since then, social considerations and human rights are taken into account," he added.



Blatter was forced to step down as president in 2015 overall allegations that he unlawfully arranged a transfer of two million Swiss francs ($2.19m) to Platini, who was also forced to resign from his position at FIFA.