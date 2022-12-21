Argentina's Buenos Aires Victory Parade Halted, Players Evacuated on Helicopters

The parade began at the Ezeiza camp in Buenos Aires, with the players being taken around in an open-top bus, celebrating the victory with the people.

Some players started posting images of the parade, celebrating and enjoying this huge moment in the country's history.

Rodrigo De Paul tweeted, "Don't look for money, look for glory, be world champions that people will remember and thank you for a lifetime. 5 MILLION PEOPLE. WE ARE DIFFERENT".