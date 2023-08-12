World Chess Cup: R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 2 Nakamura, Qualifies for Q-F

FIDE World Chess Cup 2023: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated Hikaru Nakamura in tie-breakers.
Image: Namita Chauhan/The Quint
A day after turning 18, Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa pulled off another surprising victory, by beating world number two Hikaru Nakamura at the 2023 FIDE World Chess Cup.
After drawing with white on Thursday, 10 August, Praggnanandhaa and Nakaruma played out another draw on Friday. However, it was the wunderkind from Chennai who eventually clinched victory, getting the better of the American in the tie-breaker.
“This is one of my best days, for sure,” Praggnanandhaa stated after the match.
Meanwhile, Nakamura displayed disappointment over his performance, stating “Overall I’m not super-unhappy with losing the match. Unfortunately for me, what this match came down to was the first game where I confused the move order, Pragg played g5 in the right position, and I never really got into the game.”
Barring Praggnanandhaa, four other Indians have qualified for the quarter-finals. D Gukesh, who is currently the nation’s top-seeded player after having recently surpassed Viswanathan Anand, will be facing China’s Hao Wang after his triumph over Andrey Esipenko, in a game that went to the tie-breakers as well.
Among the female Grandmasters, Harika Dronavalli qualified for the quarter-finals, courtesy of a tie-breaking win over Dutch International Master, Eline Roebers. The 32-year-old will be up for a stern challenge in the next round, facing the second-ranked female player, Aleksandra Goryachkina.
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa vs Ferenc Berkes
D Gukesh vs Hao Wang
Vidit Gujrathi vs Ian Nepomniachtchi
Arjun Erigasi vs Nils Grandelius
Harika Dronavalli vs Aleksandra Goryachkina.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)