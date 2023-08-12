World Chess Cup: R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 2 Nakamura, Qualifies for Q-F

A day after turning 18, Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa pulled off another surprising victory, by beating world number two Hikaru Nakamura at the 2023 FIDE World Chess Cup.

After drawing with white on Thursday, 10 August, Praggnanandhaa and Nakaruma played out another draw on Friday. However, it was the wunderkind from Chennai who eventually clinched victory, getting the better of the American in the tie-breaker.