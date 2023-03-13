Boxing World C’Ship in Delhi First to Welcome Back Russians Under Russian Flag

Russian and Belarusian sportspersons have been sidelined from the world of sports for the last year, since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. They are either banned completely from sporting events, like the FIFA World Cups or Wimbledon, or else made to compete under a 'neutral flag', like the US Open tennis tournament.

India though is set to become the first host country for a sports event where that trend will change. The Women's Boxing World Championship in New Delhi, starting 15 March, is set to not just welcome back Russian and Belarusian boxers but also allow them to compete under their own flag, and with their national anthem.

The decision to let Russians back in competition was made by the International Boxing Federation (IBA) which incidentally is still led by a Russian, has a Russian-owned company as their major sponsor and for related and unrelated reasons, stands suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).