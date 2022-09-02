England Announce Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, No Place for Jason Roy

Five Uncapped Players in Squad for Pakistan Series

England have named a 19-member squad for the Pakistan tour ahead of the T20 World Cup, featuring five uncapped players: Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Olly Stone and Luke Wood. Their squads for the Australia series are the same as the one they've named for the T20 World Cup.



Squad for T20 World Cup and T20I series against Australia: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood. Travel Reserve: Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, and Richard Gleeson.



Squad for T20I series against Pakistan: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will, Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood.