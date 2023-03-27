IPL 2023: RCB Unbox Marks Returns of Fans to M Chinnaswamy Stadium After 3 Years

Royal Challengers Bangalore welcomed fans at their den, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a long gap of three years on Sunday, 26 March – and in an unprecedented fashion. The loyalists thronged to attend 'RCB Unbox', an event wherein the entire squad was seen practicing for the first time ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, along live musical performances.

The fans also witnessed the coming back of two cricketers who are now part of the RCB folklore — Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. They were inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame and as a mark of respect, the RCB retired the jerseys of AB (17) and Chris Gayle (333) forever from its roster.