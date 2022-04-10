Dominant Charles Leclerc Wins Australian GP as Max Verstappen Retires

"It's the first win where we have controlled the gap," said a jubilant Leclerc afterwards. "Honestly, what a car today. Of course I did a good job all weekend but it was not possible without the car."



"Especially in the race pace, we were extremely strong. Tyres felt great -- from the first lap to the last lap we were managing the tyres extremely well. I am just so happy."



Leclerc's joy stood in stark contrast to the misery of Verstappen, Xinhua reports. The Dutchman appeared unable to live with the pace of the Ferrari, and ended up pulling off on lap 39 with an apparent engine issue.



After having also retired from the first race of the season, Verstappen already has a 46-point deficit to his would-be title rival Leclerc, and rued his poor reliability so far in 2022.



"We're already miles behind," the Dutchman said. "I don't want to think about a title fight, I just want to finish races. It's frustrating and unacceptable. These kinds of things, if you want to fight for the title, cannot happen."



Behind Leclerc, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez took a distant second place, with Mercedes' George Russell taking advantage of a fortunately-timed Safety Car period to vault into third.



Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton took an unhappy fourth place, ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, with the Woking squad putting on a much-improved showing after a tough start to 2022.



Esteban Ocon took seventh in his Alpine, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.



After going almost the whole race without making a pitstop, Williams' Alex Albon climbed from the back of the field to take the final point for 10th place, just ahead of China's Zhou Guanyu in his Alfa Romeo.