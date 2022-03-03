Formula One Won't Have Races in Russia; Terminates Contract

There will now no longer be a race in St Petersburg, where it was due to move in 2023. Vladimir Putin had been key to bringing the event to the country in 2014. The decision means it is highly unlikely that F1 will return to Russia for as long as Putin is power. He had even handed out trophies on the podium to the top three finishers in 2014 and 2015.

The race this year was meant to be in Sochi in September and would relocate in 2023. It was one of the most lucrative races in the calendar.

Thursday’s decision is in contrast to what the governing body of the sport said earlier in the week, and FIA copped strong criticism for it too. FIA, Formula 1’s governing body, said that Russian and Belarusian racers can continue to compete, however only under a neutral flag. The following day UK motorsport's governing body banned all Russian licence holders from competing in the UK, which means Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin cannot compete at the Silverstone circuit.

Earlier, the IOC had recommended that all sporting federations and international event organisers to not invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials at competitions. The Paralympics, which is initially set to allow the Russian athletes, also changed their decision on Thursday. FIFA and UEFA too are among the bodies that have suspended Russia.

The IOC, to which the FIA is affiliated, had said on Tuesday that "event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions… in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants".

