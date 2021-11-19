Dipak Patel to Rachin Ravindra: Strong Indian connection to New Zealand cricket

With Rachin Ravindra being the latest, there has been a history of Indian origin players who have represented the New Zealand men's national cricket team over the years.

India has a plethora of talent but there is also cut-throat competition because of the massive population. With limited spots on offer in Team India, not everyone can make their careers in cricket, hence some of them migrate to a different country and play the game there. There is also a section of people that moves to foreign countries for a different purpose but picks up cricket as a profession.



As often said cricket follows Indians wherever they go. We have seen that almost every cricket-playing nation in the world has had players of Indian origin in their setup. Not only are they part of the group, there are many well-known Indian origin cricketers who have played at the highest level for countries such as England, Australia and New Zealand.