Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dipa Karmakar Becomes 1st Indian Gymnast To Win Gold Medal at Asian Ch'ships

Dipa Karmakar Becomes 1st Indian Gymnast To Win Gold Medal at Asian Ch'ships

In the final of the individual vault, Karmakar finished at the top among eight gymnasts.
IANS
Sports
Published:

Dipa Karmakar executing the Produnova Vault

|

(Photo Courtesy: Reuters)  

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dipa Karmakar executing the Produnova Vault </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar bagged the historic gold medal at the Asian Women's Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Tashkent on Sunday to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

In the final of the individual vault, Karmakar finished at the top among eight gymnasts with an average score of 13.566. In both her attempts, the 30-year-old received identical scores of 13.566.
Also ReadDipa Karmakar Zinda Hain – The Comeback Vault of India’s Gymnastics Virtuoso
Also ReadPranati Nayak: My Paris Olympics Dream Is Shattered, but I Won’t Quit Gymnastics
Also ReadAnju Bobby George: India’s 2024 Olympics Aim Is Reaching Double-Digits in Medals

North Koreans Kim Son Hyang (13.466) and Jo Kyong Byol (12.966) bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier, Karmakar won the bronze medal in same event in Hiroshima in 2015. She became a household name in the country after finishing fourth in the vault final at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Karmakar also bagged a bronze medal in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. Karmakar returned to action last year after serving 21 months ban following a positive test for a banned substance.

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT