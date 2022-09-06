Diamond League Finals: Neeraj Chopra To Compete for Maiden DL Title in Zurich

Ever since his gold triumph in Tokyo, the 24-year-old has been exemplary in almost all of the competitions he has participated in. He won the silver medals in Finland’s Paavo Nurmi Games and the World Athletics Championships, and also won the gold medal in Kuortane Games.

As for his performance in the 2022 Diamond League, he competed in two events – in Stockholm and Lausanne. The Haryana-born athlete came second in Stockholm with a throw of 89.94m, whilst the event in Lausanne was his comeback after an injury which ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

There were doubts about whether he will be able to regain his rhythm after the injury, but Neeraj silenced the doubters by winning the Lausanne Diamond League with the best throw of 89.08m. While he has crossed the 80m mark time and again, he will have his sight set on the 90m mark for this event.