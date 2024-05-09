IPL 2024: LSG Owner’s Animated Chat With Skipper KL Rahul Makes Headlines

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: LSG Owner’s Animated Chat With Skipper KL Rahul Makes Headlines

IPL 2024: Post LSG's loss, skipper KL Rahul & owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a visibly intense conversation.

After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, skipper KL Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a visibly intense conversation.

The broadcasters characterised the interaction as "Animated reactions from the LSG camp."

The owner of LSG appeared visibly displeased after the match's outcome and was seen engaged in an intense discussion with skipper Rahul along the boundary line of the stadium on Wednesday night.

Although the content of their conversation was inaudible, the animated exchange between the owner and captain, captured by the broadcaster, gained traction on social media following LSG's crushing defeat.

After the loss, LSG slipped to sixth in the points table and they need to win their last two matches and hope other results go their way if they are to qualify for the playoffs.
Fans were unsettled by the LSG owner's public gesture towards Rahul in the stadium, suggesting that discussions about the loss should take place in private rather than in front of spectators. Here's how they reacted:

