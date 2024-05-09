IPL 2024: LSG Owner’s Animated Chat With Skipper KL Rahul Makes Headlines

IPL 2024: Post LSG's loss, skipper KL Rahul & owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a visibly intense conversation.
Image: IANS
After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, skipper KL Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a visibly intense conversation.
The broadcasters characterised the interaction as "Animated reactions from the LSG camp."
Although the content of their conversation was inaudible, the animated exchange between the owner and captain, captured by the broadcaster, gained traction on social media following LSG's crushing defeat.
Fans were unsettled by the LSG owner's public gesture towards Rahul in the stadium, suggesting that discussions about the loss should take place in private rather than in front of spectators. Here's how they reacted:
