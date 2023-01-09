'It Felt Very Good,' Neeraj Chopra on Michael Johnson Praising His Technique

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra said "it feels very good" when asked about track legend Michael Johnson tweeting about his sprint technique recently.

The 25 year old said, "it's always very good to get positive feedback, javelin throwers need to run fast for our run-ups, so when an athlete like Michael Johnson talks about my running technique it felt very good."

"Our coach used to tell us that before being a javelin thrower, we are first and foremost an athlete, and being an athlete means to learn the perfect technique in whatever skill we are doing be it jumping, running or lifting," Neeraj also added.