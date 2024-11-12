Dhruv Jurel Deserves a Spot in India’s Test XI Against Australia

As India prepares for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after a stunning 0-3 debacle against New Zealand, selection dilemmas and debates are heating up. The disappointing defeat to the Kiwis has triggered murmurs that Team India needs specialists for the five-day format.

One name emerging as a must-pick for the playing XI is Dhruv Jurel.

The keeper-batsman has grabbed attention with his gritty performances, especially in the just concluded India A match against Australia A in Melbourne. His handling of high-pressure situations, coupled with some exceptional displays on challenging pitches, makes a compelling case for his inclusion in the team for the first Test at Perth on 22 November.