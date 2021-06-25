Wrestler Sushil Kumar Shifted to Tihar Jail From Mandoli

Delhi Police has sent Sushil to Tihar Jail No. 2. Sushil faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and

Sushil and his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankhar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of 4 and 5 May over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.