IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Leave for Dubai

Delhi Capitals left for Dubai on Saturday ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021. The domestic players of the team, along with the team officials, are amongst the first ones to leave for Dubai.

The franchise confirmed its departure for Dubai with a video on Instagram showing team members at the IGI Airport in New Delhi, captioning "Phir se Ud Chala 2.0, We're off to UAE."

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra had posted a picture of him on social media in the PPE kit at the airport with the caption as 'Enroute Dubai'.

Delhi batsman Shreyas Iyer had already reached Dubai along with assistant coach Pravin Amre. The franchise had posted a video of him batting at the ICC Academy.