Cyclist Files FIR Against Coach, SAI to Conduct Detailed Investigation Next Week

A SAI source said the sport body will, next week, speak with all the members of the contingent that travelled to Slovenia.

"The SAI probe panel had already spoken to the coach and female cyclist, now it will be speaking to other members of the contingent next week as part of a detailed investigation," said the source.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help Indian team prepare for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in the national capital from June 18 to 22.

The female cyclist had apprised the SAI of inappropriate behaviour by the coach during her stay in Slovenia and said she was so terrified that she feared for her life.