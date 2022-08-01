'Not Been Home in 2 Years, Will Ask Coach For a Week Off' Says Jeremy After Gold

Watch video: Jeremy Lalrinnunga interview after Commonwealth Games gold.
(Photo: PTI)
Years of hard work and expectations were riding on Jeremy Lalrinnunga's debut Commonwealth Games outing on Sunday and the 19-year-old delivered on all counts, winning a gold medal, with a CWG record.
While he fully dominated the Snatch section of the 67kg category, Jeremy struggled with cramps ahead of the Clean and Jerk event.
"My coach really motivated me, especially when I got injured during the warm-up. I prayed and cried a lot but now I am feeling better and am very proud.
"I am pleased with that total (300kg). I prepared for this competition lifting as much as 315-320kg. In the end, that total was enough and I am very happy," said Lalrinnunga after the final.
Lalrinnunga looked to have aggravated his thigh and hip injury while attempting to lift 160 kg on his second attempt in clean and jerk after lifting a total of 140 in snatch. He fell on the platform soon after completing his lift and had to be escorted out by coach Vijay Sharma. He tried to lift 165 on his third attempt but failed, ending with what seemed like another injury, to his right elbow.
"After youth Olympics, I haven't achieved such a big thing like this. This is my first medal at the senior level competition and I have had to face a few injuries. People kept asking me, when are you going to bring medals after the youth Olympics? And I kept working hard to win a medal for my country. I couldn't give the performance as I expected but I've achieved what I wanted to," said the 19-year-old who is employed with the Indian Army as a Subedar.
Jeremy's was India's second gold of this Commonwealth Games, taking the weightlifting contingent's total tally to five medals, reason enough for celebrations in the camp. But more than in Birmingham, Jeremy has his celebratory plans back home, starting with a reunion with his family.
'I haven’t been home in two years. I am thinking of requesting our coach for a week off now to go home and spend time with my parents and brother,' he said.
This was his maiden gold medal in Commonwealth Games and his first after winning the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)