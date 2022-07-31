Watch Highlights: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Breaks CWG Record, Wins Weightlifting Gold

Young Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday rewrote the Games record by winning the gold medal in men's 67kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old, hailing from Aizawl in Mizoram, managed a total lift of 300kg (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk) to win India's second gold medal in the ongoing competition and in weightlifting after Mirabai Chanu won gold in women's 49kg category on Saturday.

Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane took the silver medal with 293kg (127kg and 166kg) while Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia clinched the bronze medal with an overall lift of 290kg (130kg and 160kg) as the 10kg gap made in snatch by Jeremy proved to be decisive.

Watch the highlights video of his medal ceremony below: