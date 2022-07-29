CWG 2022: Manika, Sreeja and Reeth Bag Opening Win in Women's Team TT Event

CWG 2022: Manika Batra was part of the women's TT team that won their first match against South Africa.
The Indian women table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, started its Commonwealth Games title defence in emphatic fashion, outclassing South Africa 3-0 in its opening Group 2 tie on Friday.
First on court was the women's doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7 11-7 11-5 to hand India the lead.
India's Sreeja Akula competes against South Africa's Danisha Jayavant Patel during the women's team table tennis competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 29, 2022.
Akula then came back and scored a dominating 11-5 11-3 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles to seal the tie for India.
The Indian women will take on Fiji in their second group tie later in the day.
