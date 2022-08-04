CWG 2022: Boxers Nikhat, Nitu, Hussamuddin Enter Semis, Assure India of Medals

Three Indian pugilists, including Nikhat Zareen, advanced to the semi-finals in their respective events after thrilling victories in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

With their wins, Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) assured India of three boxing medals.

Zareen, the reigning World champion, produced a dominating 5-0 unanimous decision win over Helen Jones of Wales in the light flyweight quarter-finals.

Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a 4-1 split verdict to advance to the semi-finals of the men's 57kg and fetch his second consecutive CWG medal