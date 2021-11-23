Cuban Woman Claims Maradona Raped Her, Says He ‘Stole My Childhood’

A 37-year-old woman from Cuba, Mavys Alvarez Rego, has come forward and accused late legendary footballer Diego Maradona and his companions of violence and abuse, including raping and holding her against her will. The Cuban woman has said she had an affair with Maradona as a minor 20 years ago, AFP reported.

On Monday, she told the press, how she had met Maradona at 16, back when the star, then in his forties, lived in Cuba, while undergoing his drug treatment.

"I was dazzled, he won me over... But after two months everything started to change. I loved him but I hated him too, I even thought about suicide," she said at the conference, while also claiming that he had also forced her into trying cocaine.