Yuvraj Singh Tweets About Condition of Motera Pitch, Irks Fans

India beat England by 10 wickets in the third Test match on a pitch that would not be forgotten for years. India ended England’s hope for playing New Zealand in the World Test Championship final after restricting them to 112 in the first innings and 81 in the second innings on a controversial pitch.
Axar Patel and Ashwin, the two Indian spinners, led the bowling attack wreaking havoc for the English Batsman – claiming 18 wickets in both the innings.
Several records were broken in the historic Test, with the shortest completed Test match since 1935 being one of them. The Test lasted only two days with Rohit Sharma hitting the winnings runs during the final session of play on Day 2.
However, several former English cricketers and a few Indian players were disappointed with the deteriorating conditions offered by the pitch. Yuvraj Singh, the man of the tournament in the ICC World Cup 2011, was one such player. This is what he tweeted:
In his tweet, Yuvraj said, “Finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ? However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant (sic).’’
While Yuvraj did not hold back in expressing his views on the pitch conditions, his fans were not too happy with his tweet.
Agitated by what Yuvraj had posted, here’s what his fans said:
