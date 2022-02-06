Yash Dhull Named Captain of ICC's Most Valuable Team of the U-19 World Cup

Dewald Brevis, a right-handed batter, was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' after smashing 506 runs across six matches to become only the second player to hit over 500 runs at an U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. In doing so, the 18-year-old passed India's Shikhar Dhawan's total for the most runs in a single tournament, hitting one more run than Dhawan managed in 2004.



Brevis also took seven wickets in the competition returning best figures of 2/18 against Uganda during the group stages.



Haseebullah Khan of Pakistan was named one of the openers after scoring 380 runs across the tournament. He was also selected as the wicketkeeper, having taken eight catches and effected two stumpings, the fourth best return of the competition.



His opening partner is Australia's Teague Wyllie who tied with Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 278 runs, the joint fourth-most of the tournament.



Raj Bawa is another all-rounder who impressed throughout the World Cup, hitting a tournament-high 162 not out against Uganda, on his way to 252 runs for the competition. Bawa was 'Player of the Match' in the final against England, taking 5/31 to put India in a strong position and take his wicket tally to nine.



Just below him in the line-up is teammate Ostwal who took 12 wickets across his six matches with his left-arm orthodox including 5/28 against South Africa.



The team (in batting order): Haseebullah Khan (wk, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan).

(with IANS Inputs)