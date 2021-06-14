How Big a Cash Prize Will Winner of India vs NZ WTC Final Get?

India and New Zealand are playing the first-ever World Test Championship final starting 18 June in Southampton.

While Kane Williamson’s Kiwis were the first team to book a spot in the final, Virat Kohli’s Indian team edged out Australia and England to seal the second spot, with a series win against England this March.

But, much like other tournaments, who reaches the final first will count for little come 18 June as both teams vie to win the Test Mace and also, prize money that has just been announced by the ICC.