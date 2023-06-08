WTC Final, Ind vs Aus: Bowlers Keep Australia on Top as India Lose 5 Wickets

For the second straight day, Australia maintained their pole position in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. On Thursday, 8 June, they posted 469 in the first innings, thanks to Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121 along with Alex Carey's cameo of 48.

Their potent bowling unit used the fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia's five bowlers took a wicket as India's top four batters failed to pass the 15 run mark.