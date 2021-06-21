WTC Final: Heavy Rain Set to Disrupt Day 4 Between India and NZ

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been heavily affected by rain so far. And on Day 4 of the Test, there is more rain expected in Southampton. Dinesh Karthik too took to social media, saying the weather wasn’t looking very good on Day 4.

As per the UK Met department it will be cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showers continuing to push northwards. Showers will become lighter late afternoon but the cloud covers will remain.

The opening day of the Test was washed out while less than 70 overs were possible on Day 2.

Day 3 on Sunday saw almost 78 overs being bowled at the Rose Bowl.