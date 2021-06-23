WTC Final: Advantage New Zealand as India End Day 5 at 64/2

India went to Stumps at 64/2, with a lead of 32 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 12 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 55 balls) were unbeaten while Shubman made a 33-ball 8 and Rohit scored 30 off the 81 deliveries he faced.

New Zealand, who began the day strongly placed at 101/2, were reduced to 135 for five in 72 overs at Lunch as Shami removed Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) before Ishant Sharma got rid of Henry Nicholls (7).

Colin de Grandhomme (13) fell in the second session but the last four wickets added 87 runs to take the team to the eventual score. Skipper Kane Williamson grinded hard for his 49 (177 balls) before edging to slips off Ishant as the eighth wicket.