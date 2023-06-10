WTC Final 2023: What Happens if Match Is Drawn? Will Reserve Day Come Into Play?

The 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being contested between India and Australia, is nearing its conclusion. At the start of Day 4, Australia enjoy a mammoth lead 296 runs, with six wickets in hand.

Should Australia manage to replicate their first innings' bowling display, the coveted mace will be going Down Under. However, there are also high chances of the match resulting in a draw, with only two days of play remaining.